|
|
Anne J. Parente
Anne J. Parente (nee Gurka), 94, of Lodi, passed away on March 8, 2020. She worked at a variety of jobs over the years but her main focus was always her family. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Devoted mother of Dr. Ernest Parente, Sister Lois Marie Parente, and Joseph Parente. Cherished mother-in-law of Linda and Christine. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Laura, Karen, Katelyn, Joseph, and great-grandmother of Jason, Rookie, Nathan, Emily, Mason, Madelyn, Leah, and Aiden. Dear sister of the late Salvatore, Michael, Leo, Josephine, Valerie, and Florence. Anne loved life and lived it to the full. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Francis de Sales Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Felician Sisters of North America, Immaculate Conception Convent, 260 South Main St., Lodi, NJ 07644.