Anne J. Tracy

Anne J. Tracy Obituary
Anne J. Tracy

River Edge - Anne J. Tracy (nee Matarazzo), 94, formerly of River Edge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, John Tracy. She is survived by her brother Mario Matarazzo.

She was the loving mother of John Tracy and his wife Lisa of Point Pleasant, NJ, Jim Tracy and his wife Jeanne of Warrenton, VA and Tim Tracy and his wife Patricia of Oradell, NJ. She was cherished by her 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
