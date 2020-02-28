|
|
Anne Kachigian
Wyckoff - Anne (Krikorian) Kachigian, age 90, of Wyckoff, NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Providence, RI, she became a resident of Wyckoff in 1964. A woman of strong faith, Anne was a devoted and active member of St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn. A 55-year member of the St. Leon Women's Guild, she was an integral member of the culinary committee for the annual food festival and was honored for her many years of dedicated service. While raising her family, Anne was employed in several medical offices in the area including Wyckoff and Fair Lawn.
Beloved wife of the late Sarkis "Rex" Kachigian. Loving and devoted mother of Susan Le and husband Khai, Steven Kachigian and wife Corinne and Margaret Ajamian and husband Glenn. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Le and wife Tricia, Marianne Nash and husband Landon, Talene Derbabian and husband Matthew, Courtney DeLoof and husband Daniel and Derek Ajamian. Cherished great-grandmother of Thomas Rex Le, Khaile Nash, Duke Sarkis and Ophelia Corinne Derbabian and Charlotte Anne DeLoof. Adored daughter of the late Marinos and Kapriel Krikorian. Dear sister of the late Oski Ornazian and husband Vinnie, the late Mary Toofangjian and husband Ralph, the late Margaret Dardarian and surviving husband Sahag and the late Harry Krikorian and surviving wife Rose-Marie. Dear niece of Hazel Kizirian and sister-in-law of Sonia Dadakian. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2-5 pm at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A funeral service is planned for Monday, March 2, 2020, 10 am at the church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne to St. Leon Armenian Church for the Sarkis "Rex" and Anne Kachigian Endowment Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com