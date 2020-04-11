Services
Anne Karpinchik


1929 - 2020
Garfield - Anne Karpinchik, 91, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Anne worked for Pfizer Inc. in Clifton for 20 years, retiring in 1982. After retirement, Anne led a full life devoting her time to care for her family that spanned 4 generations bringing her great joy. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield. Anne was the beloved wife, of 67 years, to the late Felix Karpinchik, devoted mother of Janice Carloni and her husband, Steven, of Pine Brook, NJ, and Kenneth Karpinchik and his wife, Mary, of Henderson, NV, dear grandmother of Nicholas, Michael and his wife, Dayna, and Marc and his wife, Courtney, loving great-grandmother of Giulianna, Michael and Adelina and caring sister of the late Edward and Matthew Wolos, Helen Kotwica and Josephine Kopec. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's name to the () would be kindly appreciated by her family. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield and a Memorial Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield will be celebrated at a later date.
