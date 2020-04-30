Anne L. (Romano) Scrivani
Anne L. (Romano) Scrivani

Wakefield - Anne L. (Romano) Scrivani, age 93 of Wakefield, formerly of Leonia, NJ passed peacefully into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 yrs Arthur J. Scrivani. She is survived by her five children Arthur J. Jr. (Ena), Anne Louise Sterry (Bob), Maryjo Joseph (Michael), Elizabeth Stringer (John) and Katha Larity , 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren all who were her pride and joy.

Upon graduation from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan she worked as a Public Health nurse before marrying Art and starting their family. After raising her family she returned to nursing as a staff nurse at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ.

Moving to Narragansett upon Art's retirement she became involved in multiple Bridge and Book clubs, knitting groups and had been an active member of the GFWC Women's Club of South County. A 25 year member of The Dunes Club she was happiest when sharing the facilities with her family.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the charity of your choice. The celebration of her life will be planned for the future after restrictions are lifted. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10 am, which you may join via livestream at, stthomasmoreri,org. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Live Streamed at stthomasmoreri.org
