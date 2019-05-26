|
|
Anne M. Bush
Fairview - Anne M. Bush (nee Gallagher), entered eternal rest on May 23, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in 1925 in Jersey City to Irish immigrant parents, Hugh and Margaret.
Anne was awarded a full scholarship to Academy of St. Aloysius. She met her loving husband, George A. Bush, at a St. Patrick's Church dance in Jersey City. Anne and George were happily married for 55 years, until he passed in 2000. They were longtime residents of Fairview.
Predeceased were daughters, Bonnie Anne (1978) and Mary Margaret (1954), and her brother and sisters, Hugh, Mary, Peggy, Irene, and Jack.
Survived by devoted daughters, Patricia A. Smera (Fairview), Anne Marie May (Fairview), Catherine A. Annunziata (Washington), Therese A. Banta (Landing), Elizabeth A. Telepan (Caldwell), and Georgeann Summers (Wanaque). Also survived by grandchildren, Michele, Christopher, Stephen Michael, Scott, Donna, Brendan, Ryan, Margaret, and Tristan (ranging in ages from 49 to 7); 10 great grandchildren, sons-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was an avid reader, electronics enthusiast, and lover of music, dancing and the arts. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Matthew's Church in Ridgefield. Anne will be greatly missed, as she was the heart of the family.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Blackley Funeral Home, Ridgefield, NJ. A celebration of Anne's life and faith will be held on Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, Ridgefield, NJ followed by burial in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly.