Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Reposing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anastasia Church
45-14 245th St.
Douglaston, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. Powell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne M. Powell Obituary
Anne M. Powell

Little Neck, NY - Anne M. Powell, of Little Neck, NY on March 31, 2019. Loving mother of Robert, Jeff and Rita Lobascio (Vincent). Dear sister of Rita Giuffre. Reposing Donohue Cecere FH 290 Post Ave. Westbury, NY on Thursday 4:00PM - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 9:45 AM at St. Anastasia Church 45-14 245th St. Douglaston, NY. Interment to follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery Lodi, New Jersey. www.donohue-cecere.com. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation. www.liaf.org
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now