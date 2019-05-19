|
|
Anne M. Straub
Ringwood - STRAUB, Anne Moran (Gibbons), 86 of Ringwood on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born December 28th 1932 to Mary I. and Francis K. Gibbons in Rockville Centre, NY where she lived before moving to Ringwood forty-eight years ago. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Straub, her husband of 56 years.
Anne was an active member of St Catherine's Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister. For many years, she was active with the Ringwood Democrats, Skylines Lakes Property Association, a member of West Milford Friends of Long Pond Ironworks and she was active in the Ringwood Senior Citizens.
Anne was the loving mother of Richard D. Straub and wife Lauren of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Peter F. Straub and wife Paula of Leeds Point, NJ, Paul M. Straub and fiancé Carol Quigley of Mays Landing, NJ, Jane A. Singletary and husband John of Lincoln Park, NJ, Stephen J. Straub and wife Laurie of Southington, CT, Gregory G. Straub and his wife Shirley of Greenwood Lake, NY, and Christopher O. Straub and wife Elizabeth of Vernon, NJ. Dear sister of Francis B. Gibbons and wife Gladys of Rockville Centre, NY, Elizabeth M. Magrane of Naples, FL, Michael F. Gibbons and his wife Maureen of Rockville Centre, NY, and sister-in-law of Joan Boyle of Cranford NJ; predeceased by her brother John P. Gibbons and twin sister Mary K. Gallagher. Grandmother of twenty-seven and Great Grandmother of nine. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Family and friends will meet at St. Catherine R.C. Church 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood (973-962-7032) on Thursday for a 10am mass. Interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Catherine R.C. Church 112 Erskine Rd Ringwood, NJ 07465.