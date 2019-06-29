Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
Anne M. Teuber

Anne M. Teuber Obituary
Anne M. Teuber

Northvale - Anne M. Teuber (nee Eichler), 97, of Northvale since 1944, passed away at home on Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Teuber. Cherished aunt of Frederick Eichler and loving great-aunt of Frederick Eichler IV and Christopher Eichler. Dearest sister of the late Frederick Eichler and Margaret Eichler.

Anne worked for Hydrotherm Manufacturing in Northvale. She was a member of the Northvale American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Northvale Senior Center.

A Funeral Service will be Tuesday 11 AM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Monday 5-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to the Northvale Senior Center, 116 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ 07647 would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
