Anne Marguerite (Corallo) Truscelli
Pennington - Anne Marguerite (Corallo) Truscelli of Pennington, NJ passed away peacefully at Capital Health Medical Center in Pennington on October 2nd.
Anne was born and lived much of her life in Fort Lee, NJ and was one of four children of Rose and Joseph Corallo. She moved to Pennington, NJ in 2015 with the love of her life, Edward Lawrence Truscelli, her deceased husband of 62 years.
Anne's faith in God and trust in the teachings of Christ were the foundation for all that she did in her life to unselfishly help people and influence others to do the same. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or friend, she was always there to provide love, support, thoughtful advice or a wonderful meal. Working with her colleagues as part of the Child Study Team for the Fort Lee Board of Education up until her retirement, she was smart, decisive and always anticipating the next step.
All who knew Anne recognized her keen sense of humor and strong opinions. She had a great ability to befriend people of all ages and walks of life. Anne's passions were her family, wide circle of friends and cooking for others.
Anne was predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Corallo, and is survived by her sisters, Rosalie Ludolph and Marie Mandel; son Edward; daughter in law Betty; grandson Christopher; and many dear nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
There will be a funeral mass held at the Church of the Madonna in Fort Lee on November 2, 2019 at 11am. The interment will be private in Madonna Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Anne's name to the Church of the Madonna, 340 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ." Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, Pennington, NJ. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.