Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1484 Hockett Rd.
Manakin-Sabot, VA
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manakin-Sabot, VA - Anne Marie Lindsley, 94, of Bergen County, NJ, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her home in Manakin-Sabot, VA.

Born August 13, 1924 in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Eldina Motta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Chuck, Tony, Frank and Al.

She is survived by her children; Debbie Taylor and her husband, George, Victor Lindsley and husband Jim Battinelli, Mark Lindsley, and Donna Foley and her husband Bert; grandchildren, BJ, David, Mark Jr., Steven and Katina.

Anne was a top selling Real Estate Agent in Bergen County, NJ for over 15 years.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1484 Hockett Rd., Manakin-Sabot, VA 23103. Donations may be made in Anne's memory to Medi Home Hospice, 4461 Cox Rd., Suite 100, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
