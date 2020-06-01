Anne Masone (Anna) Cademartori
1920 - 2020
Anne (Anna) Masone Cademartori

Emerson - Anne (Anna) Masone Cademartori passed from this earth May 30, 2020, just 2

1/2 months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in the Bronx, NY, August 23, 1920 to Rosa (Martone) Masone and John B. Masone. Her eight siblings, 5 brothers and 3 sisters predeceased her. During World War II Anne held an important position in the railroad office securing safe transport of material and supplies needed for the war effort. In 1946, Anne became the beloved wife of the late August D. Cademartori, and for 68 years both were devoted to each other. They made their home in Emerson, NJ, where Anne has resided for the past 63 years. Enjoying a full life together, they always put family first. They travelled extensively. She truly fit the title of "Sunshine Lady" when she held that office while a member of the Emerson Senior Center. Anne was always the life-of-the-party at family and other gatherings. No one could tell a joke or story like she could. Anne's legacy is rich, including her two daughters; Roseanne Lorenc of Chestnut Ridge, NY, and Kathi Gisonde and her husband, Jim of Blackstone, MA. She adored her three grandchildren: Jamie Gisonde Carmichael and her husband, Brian of Beverly, MA; Robert Lorenc and his wife, Elizabeth of NYC; and Matthew Gisonde and his wife, Kristina of Ridgefield, CT. Anne was also the proud greatgrandmother of August, Vivienne and Gjovana Gisonde, Owen Carmichael, and Phoenix Lorenc. Additionally, she was a beloved sister-in-law and favorite "Auntie" to many nieces and nephews. Anne came into this world during the Spanish Flu Epidemic and although she left it during the Covid-19 Pandemic, she passed peacefully of an unrelated illness. Due to current circumstances and prevailing guidelines and protocols, there will not be any calling hours or funeral service at this time. A "Celebration of Anne's Life" will be held at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
