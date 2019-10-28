Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Anne Mulqueen


1933 - 2019
Anne Mulqueen Obituary
Anne Mulqueen

Glen Rock - Anne Mulqueen passed on October 27th, 2019. She is survived by her sisters Peggy Mulqueen and Pat Reeves, her treasured friend Elizabeth Hamilton, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Eric Mulqueen.

The pleasure of her company we enjoyed for the sunshine and shade days our lives.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct.29 from 7-9pm at C.C.VanEmburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. A funeral mass with be Wednesday, Oct.30 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood with burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. www.vanemburgh.com
