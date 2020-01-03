Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
467 Grandview Avenue,
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
Anne Panayotopoulos Obituary
Anne Panayotopoulos

Park Ridge - Anne Panayotopoulos, age 74 of Park Ridge died Thursday, January 2, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Anne was born in Baltimore, MD and had been a resident of Saddle River and Allendale before moving to Park Ridge 12 years ago. Anne and her husband were very active members of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff, since 1971. Anne enjoyed working as an x-ray technician early in her life and revisited it when her children were grown. Her greatest joy, though, was caring for her husband and family. Anne, fondly called "Mrs. P." by her children's friends, had a love for art, entertaining, music and all things New York City. Her children have fond memories of Broadway shows, concerts in the park and holiday feasts/celebrations with extended family and friends. Surviving is her best friend and loving husband of 50 years, Demetrios Panayotopoulos of Park Ridge, her dedicated children; Frances A. Sinn and her husband, Christopher of Ramsey, NJ, Christina Panayotopoulos of Hoboken, NJ, Demetri Panayotopoulos of Los Angeles, CA, her three grandchildren; Michael, Charlie and Grace Sinn. Also surviving is her brother, John Sophocles and his wife, Marty of Glyndon, MD and her loving and devoted sisters and brother-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 - 6 pm. A Trisagion Service will be held at 4pm, on Sunday. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:30 PM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 with the interment following at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's memory may be made to , Attn: Development Office, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
