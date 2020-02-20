|
Anne Pauline Winters Tait
Westwood - TAIT, Anne Pauline Winters, 96, of Westwood, NJ, passed away quietly on the Lord's Day, February 16th, 2020. She and her husband Edgar were just months short of their 50th wedding anniversary when he predeceased her. Born on June 15th, 1923, in Harpers Ferry, WV to Paul and Ethel (nee Griffith) Winters, she was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her brother, Berkley W. Winters of Martinsburg, WV; her four children, Frank (Helen) of Richmond, VA, Mary Anne of Mt. Vernon, NY, Barbara of Westwood, and Lisa (Daniel Flanagan) of New Kingston, NY; grandchildren Matthew Zich, Rebecca Zich, Elizabeth Tait Fernandez (Adam), Barbara Tait and Andrew Tait. She was a graduate of McDaniel College and was employed by Merck as a research biochemist when she met her future husband. As a longtime resident of Westwood raising her children, she was active in the schools, including Ketler Elementary School PTA, Westwood High School Parent Music Association and in later years was a board member of Westwood House. Throughout her years, a great joy in her life was service to God through Grace Episcopal Church as a Sunday School teacher, teaching for 50 years in the St. Martha's Guild, and as a choir member, treasurer, vestry member, convention delegate and unflagging volunteer. In 2014 she was honored by the Diocese of Newark with the David P. Hogg II Lifetime Achievement Award. She was a friend to many and had many friends. Arrangements through Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ 07675. Memorial services TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at 9 Harrington Ave., Westwood, NJ 07675. Becker-Funeralhome.com