M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James of the Marches RC Church
Totowa, NJ
Totowa - Anne R. Pelosi, 90, of Totowa, passed away on August 14, 2019.

A longtime resident of Totowa, Anne was a faithful parishioner of St. James of the Marches RC Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Society, and an active member of the Happy Seniors.

Anne is survived by her daughters, Denise Pelosi and her husband Ted Johnson and Michelle Christadore and her husband Michael; her brother, Philip Bartolotto and his wife Doris; her grandchildren, Kevin Doughten, Lisa Christadore Riggio, Diana Christadore, and Brandon Johnson; and her great-grandson, Theo J. Riggio. She was predeceased by her husband, Alphonse; her brothers, Louis and Jack; and her sisters, Catherine, Josephine, Grace, Rose, and Angie.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Friday, August 16 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Saturday at St. James of the Marches RC Church, Totowa. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by her family.
