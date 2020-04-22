Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne R. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne R. Taylor Obituary
Anne R. Taylor

Little Egg Harbor - Anne R. Taylor 92 of Little Egg Harbor formerly of Bogota passed away April 21, 2020. She was a proud member of the Bogota Seniors. Beloved wife of the late Edwin. Devoted mother of Edwin and his wife Kathy; Robert and his wife Linda; Maryann Romaine and her husband William; Dianne Kelemen and her husband Mayor Christopher Kelemen. Also survived by her 13 loving grandchildren and 14 loving great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (stjude.org) would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -