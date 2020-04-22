|
Anne R. Taylor
Little Egg Harbor - Anne R. Taylor 92 of Little Egg Harbor formerly of Bogota passed away April 21, 2020. She was a proud member of the Bogota Seniors. Beloved wife of the late Edwin. Devoted mother of Edwin and his wife Kathy; Robert and his wife Linda; Maryann Romaine and her husband William; Dianne Kelemen and her husband Mayor Christopher Kelemen. Also survived by her 13 loving grandchildren and 14 loving great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (stjude.org) would be appreciated.