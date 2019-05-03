|
|
Anne Sinski
New Milford - Anne (nee Lampone), 91, of New Milford, formerly of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Before retiring, Anne worked for Merrill Lynch in Paramus as a Receptionist. She had previously worked for 25 years as a Salesperson for Colony Sleep Centers and Bruce the Bed King both in Paramus. Anne loved spending time out with friends and enjoyed cooking family dinners if she was not playing the slots at Caesars.
Cherished wife of the late James R. Sinski, Sr. (2005). Loving mother of James R. Sinski, Jr. and his wife Joan of Bergenfield, Donna Cassel and her husband Dave of New Milford and Dawn Connolly and her husband James of Paramus. Loving grandmother of Jessica Church and her husband Aaron, Kyle, Ian and Alyssa Cassel, Liam and Logan Connolly and great-grandmother of Brody and Landon Church. Dear sister of Rachel Mariani and the late Mae DiGuilio and Roberta Goorevich. Anne is also survived many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Anne's family would like to say a special thank you to her wonderful caretakers Anna and Elizabeth for their compassionate care.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church, 50 W Midland Ave, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's memory may be made to (Research), Greater New Jersey Chapter, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ, 07834
