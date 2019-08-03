Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
1938 - 2019
Rutherford - Anne Surdovel, 80, of Rutherford passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born in Jersey City to James Dearing and Josephine (nee Belton).

Anne married her sweetheart James J. Surdovel 57 years ago. Early on, the couple settled in Rutherford where they raised their family. For 15 years she was the Secretary in the Building Department for the Borough of Rutherford, before retiring in 1993. Anne was a very kind and caring person who spent some of her time as a hospital volunteer after retiring and moving to Manchester, NJ. Her friends and especially her family were most important in her life. She enjoyed and adored her grandchildren. She was a great cook and loved to travel. Anne will be deeply missed by her loving husband James, her devoted children, James and wife Lorain, Kathleen Tsiolas and husband Gus, and Thomas, her grandchildren Anjelica, Christopher, Alexander, Emily, Sophia and Richard, and sister-in-law Catherine Surdovel. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue, Rutherford.

Funeral Monday 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit calhounmania.com
