|
|
Anne T. Ferry
Demarest - Ferry, Anne T., 83 Passed away after a long-battle with Parkinson's disease on February 14, 2019. Anne was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She resided in Demarest, N.J from 1965-2012, then Sunrise Assisted Living in Cresskill and finally the Jewish Home of Rockleigh. Anne graduated from St. Brendan's High School in Brooklyn in 1953. Anne was a devoted wife and mother and raised six sons with her husband James. She attended Brooklyn College and also earned a certificate in Religious Education from Felician College in Lodi. Anne worked for many years as both the Assistant Director and then Director of Religious Education at her home parish, St. Joseph's in Demarest. Anne was a devout Roman Catholic and an active parishioner at St. Josephs for all the years she lived in Demarest. Catholic doctrine, education, and spirituality served as a lifelong personal and then professional framework for Anne. She leaves five sons and four daughters in law: James and Dr. Margaret Ferry of Deerfield MA, Paul and Jennifer Ferry of Oakland NJ, Daniel and Joan Ferry of Cresskill NJ, Timothy and Grace Ferry of Taipei, Taiwan and Kevin Ferry of Tivoli NY. Anne's youngest son Brendan Ferry predeceased her in 2005. Anne was a grandmother to ten grandchildren including Mairead, Brigit, Fiona, Grace, Mackenzie, Matthew, Gavin, Claire, Danielle and Nicole. Anne additionally leaves her brothers David, James and Frank Lowell and her sister Jane Israel. Anne's sister Mary Ellen Berge predeceased her in 2008. Visiting hours will be held at Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly NJ, from 2PM-6PM on Monday February 18. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Demarest on Tuesday, February 19, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, NY. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.