Anne V. Johnson
North Arlington - Anne V. Johnson (nee Maxwell), 87, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in North Arlington, NJ.
The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Jonson was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and has lived in North Arlington since 1968.
She was an elementary school teacher and worked for the Linden, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and East Orange, NJ Boards of Education before teaching for the Archdioceses of Newark at Sacred Heart School in Lyndhurst, NJ. She retired 25 years ago.
Anne was a member of the N.J.E.A and the Vasa Order of America, Lodge No. 6 in Hackensack, NJ.
She is survived by her children, Mark and Donna Johnson and two grandchildren, Daniel Williams and Sarah Sykes.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Johnson.
Mark and Donna are deeply grateful to Darlene Hendrickson, Maureen Garden and Suzanne Hehir for their compassionate and loving care to their Mother.