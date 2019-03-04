Services
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
585 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-3344
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
585 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ 07032
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
585 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ 07032
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne V. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne V. Johnson Obituary
Anne V. Johnson

North Arlington - Anne V. Johnson (nee Maxwell), 87, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home in North Arlington, NJ.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Wednesday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mrs. Jonson was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and has lived in North Arlington since 1968.

She was an elementary school teacher and worked for the Linden, NJ, Jersey City, NJ and East Orange, NJ Boards of Education before teaching for the Archdioceses of Newark at Sacred Heart School in Lyndhurst, NJ. She retired 25 years ago.

Anne was a member of the N.J.E.A and the Vasa Order of America, Lodge No. 6 in Hackensack, NJ.

She is survived by her children, Mark and Donna Johnson and two grandchildren, Daniel Williams and Sarah Sykes.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Johnson.

Mark and Donna are deeply grateful to Darlene Hendrickson, Maureen Garden and Suzanne Hehir for their compassionate and loving care to their Mother.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now