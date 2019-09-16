|
|
Anne Vida
Orange, CA - ANNE (nee Cizmarik) VIDA, 102, died August 22, 2019.
Born in East Paterson (Elmwood Park), NJ, Mrs. Vida resided in Clifton for most of her life. She was employed at the M. Grossman and Sons (Betmar Hats) of Passaic for over 20 years. In 2009, she moved to California to be near her family. She celebrated her 102nd birthday three weeks before her death. She passed away peacefully.
Mrs. Vida was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Vida, in 1985; by her daughter, Virginia Vida in 1998, her sister, Emily Schwarzenbach and her brother, William Cizmarik, in 2012.
Survivors include: her daughter, Joanne Ling of Orange, Ca.; her two grandchildren, Robert Ling, Jr. of Rancho Santa Margarita, Ca. and Jennifer Rogers of El Cajon, Ca. and five great grandchildren.
Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 10-11 am at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:30am at St. Brendan's RC Church, 154 E. First St., Clifton. Interment of Ashes to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Brendan's RC Church or A . Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.