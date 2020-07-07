1/
Anneliese Feltrin
Hasbrouck Heights - Anneliese Feltrin (nee Marquardt) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away at the Hudson Hills Senior Living in North Bergen on Sunday, July 5, 2020 one month shy of her 93rd birthday. Born in Prospect Park to the late Otto and Elizabeth Marquardt. Anneliese was a former bookkeeper for the Hasbrouck Heights Publishing Company. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) and a former member of the Leisure Club all in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late Max Feltrin. Loving mother of Lori Franzoi and her husband Martin of Hasbrouck Heights and Kathy Goodman of Rockville, Maryland and her late husband Lawrence. Dear sister of the late Eberhardt Marquardt. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer Brody and her husband Scott, Robert Goodman and Max Franzoi. Cherished great grandmother of Robert Jr. (R.J.), Zachary and Lindsay. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, July 10th at 10:30 AM. Reverend Susan Nelson-Colaneri officiating. Interment following at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation Thursday, July 9th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 92 Burton Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 in memory of Anneliese Feltrin would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
