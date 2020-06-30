Anneliese Hadeler



Hawthorne - Hadeler, Anneliese (nee: Nunke), age 90, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Germany, Anneliese moved to the United States in 1955 and settled in Hawthorne, New Jersey where she raised her children and then became a registered nurse at age 49. Anneliese was an avid gardener, generous friend, traveler, and beloved grandmother. She had been a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glen Rock and was a member of the Golden Horizon Club, Golden Circle Club and Hawthorne Library Crochet Club.



Anneliese was the beloved wife of the late Karl Hadeler (1982). Loving mother of her her four children: Peter Hadeler and his wife Karen, Esther McLaughlan and her husband Thomas, Robert Hadeler and Lisa Sullivan and her husband Kevin, along with their families. Dear and beloved grandmother of Nathan, Andrew, Deven, Justin, Rebecca, Emily and Julia. Anneliese was predeceased by her brother Paul Nunke (1996) and is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews in both USA, as well as Alfstedt, Germany and the surrounding region. She was a strong and devoted woman who lived life to the fullest and will be so very missed.



In accordance with NJ State directives limiting capacity, a funeral service will be held at 7pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Friends may visit prior to the service from 4-7pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Library of Hawthorne.









