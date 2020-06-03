Annette Benanti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Benanti

Lodi - BENANTI, Annette (nee Scira), age 81, a lifelong resident of Lodi, died on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annette worked as a secretary five years at McCain Ellio's Foods in Lodi retiring in 1998, she was a member of the Garfield Ladies of UNICO, the Garfield Golden Ages and AARP, the Lodi Seniors, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph in 1993. Annette was the devoted mother of Charles M. Benanti and Anthony T. Benanti and wife Christine, and the cherished grandmother of 3 grandchildren, Michael Benanti, Anthony Benanti, Jr., and Brittany Benanti. Visiting Friday 4 - 8 pm with a 7:30 pm chapel service. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield in her memory. The Benanti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
07:30 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved