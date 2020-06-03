Annette Benanti
Lodi - BENANTI, Annette (nee Scira), age 81, a lifelong resident of Lodi, died on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annette worked as a secretary five years at McCain Ellio's Foods in Lodi retiring in 1998, she was a member of the Garfield Ladies of UNICO, the Garfield Golden Ages and AARP, the Lodi Seniors, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph in 1993. Annette was the devoted mother of Charles M. Benanti and Anthony T. Benanti and wife Christine, and the cherished grandmother of 3 grandchildren, Michael Benanti, Anthony Benanti, Jr., and Brittany Benanti. Visiting Friday 4 - 8 pm with a 7:30 pm chapel service. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield in her memory. The Benanti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Lodi - BENANTI, Annette (nee Scira), age 81, a lifelong resident of Lodi, died on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Annette worked as a secretary five years at McCain Ellio's Foods in Lodi retiring in 1998, she was a member of the Garfield Ladies of UNICO, the Garfield Golden Ages and AARP, the Lodi Seniors, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph in 1993. Annette was the devoted mother of Charles M. Benanti and Anthony T. Benanti and wife Christine, and the cherished grandmother of 3 grandchildren, Michael Benanti, Anthony Benanti, Jr., and Brittany Benanti. Visiting Friday 4 - 8 pm with a 7:30 pm chapel service. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield in her memory. The Benanti family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.