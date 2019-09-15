Services
Annette (Bruno) Calatozzo Obituary
Annette (nee Bruno) Calatozzo

Paramus - Calatozzo, Annette (nee Bruno), 89, of Paramus, formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Before retiring, Annette worked for Myron Manufacturing in Maywood as a Supervisor. She was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation RC Church in Paramus and the Golden Age Club in Maywood.

Loving wife of 66 years to Joseph Calatozzo of Paramus. Loving mother of Carol Ruggeri and her husband Anthony of Dallas, TX, Diane Berardi and her husband Alexander of Wall, and Frank Calatozzo and his wife Jami of Plano, TX, Cherished grandmother Anthony, Kathryn, Samantha, and Caroline, great grandmother of Gabriella, Michael, Juliana, Emilia, John Joseph.

Family will receive friends on Monday September 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

