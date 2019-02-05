|
Annette Choolfaian
Fort Lee - Choolfaian, Annette, RN, MPA, age 75, peacefully passed on February 2, 2019. She was a distinguished health care professional devoting her life to improving access to and quality of health care for all Americans, particularly the underserved. Annette began her career as a Nurse, and truly possessed a gift and calling to care for and help people. She served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Center and held leadership positions at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Greater New York and Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center. She spent the last two decades of her career in academia as a professor and Chair, Department of Health Policy and Management at New York Medical College. Annette gave generously of her time to domestic policy organizations and humanitarian efforts, serving on the Boards of the Fund for Armenian Relief, Women's City Club of New York, and the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy. She served on a White House delegation of health care professionals who went to Czechoslovakia immediately after the "velvet revolution." She also developed health and social services programs in Armenia — including a Children's Center in Armenia for orphaned and abandoned street children and fellowship programs for senior members of the Ministry of Health of the Armenian Republic and Armenian Health Care Managers in order to expand their knowledge of health care delivery, financing, and management. She was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, a Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine and received the New York University Distinguished Alumnus Award. Annette was a special individual and the most loyal, loving and dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, teacher and mentor. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to Assemble Thursday in St. Leon's Armenian Apostolic Church, Visiting 9:30 - 10:30 AM with a Religious Service at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com