Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Frenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette J. Frenzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette J. Frenzel Obituary
FRENZEL, Annette J. (nee Massa), age 81, died on August 9, 2019. Born in Passaic, raised and lived in Garfield before moving to Rochelle Park 28 years ago. She was an office manager for 10 years with Spartan Services in Garfield retiring in 1992. Previously, she worked in comptometry for retail shops. Annette was a devoted parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield where she was a member of the Rosary Society and a Feast Volunteer. She was the PTA President at Holy Name School, Garfield, and a volunteer for many years with the Garfield Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edward D. in 2018, and her parents, James and Josephine Massa. She is survived by three children, Edward J. Frenzel and spouse Timothy E. Boyle, Renee Toroian and husband Gregory, and Dawn Feldner and husband Douglas, sister Marie DeLillo and husband James, five grandchildren, Dr. Kevin E. Steinberger (Brittaney), Kyle J. Steinberger (Danielle), Tyler D. Feldner, Kiera C. Feldner, and Sydney A. Feldner and a great-grandson, Logan Henry. Visiting Sunday 4-8pm. The funeral is Monday, August 12, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial. The Frenzel family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now