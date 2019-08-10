|
FRENZEL, Annette J. (nee Massa), age 81, died on August 9, 2019. Born in Passaic, raised and lived in Garfield before moving to Rochelle Park 28 years ago. She was an office manager for 10 years with Spartan Services in Garfield retiring in 1992. Previously, she worked in comptometry for retail shops. Annette was a devoted parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield where she was a member of the Rosary Society and a Feast Volunteer. She was the PTA President at Holy Name School, Garfield, and a volunteer for many years with the Garfield Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edward D. in 2018, and her parents, James and Josephine Massa. She is survived by three children, Edward J. Frenzel and spouse Timothy E. Boyle, Renee Toroian and husband Gregory, and Dawn Feldner and husband Douglas, sister Marie DeLillo and husband James, five grandchildren, Dr. Kevin E. Steinberger (Brittaney), Kyle J. Steinberger (Danielle), Tyler D. Feldner, Kiera C. Feldner, and Sydney A. Feldner and a great-grandson, Logan Henry. Visiting Sunday 4-8pm. The funeral is Monday, August 12, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hosptial. The Frenzel family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com