Annette Lotito
Lyndhurst - Annette Lotito 81, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Annette was born in New York, NY and lived in Lyndhurst most of her life. She is predeceased by her parents, Antoinette (Lozito) & Michael Lotito, by her brother, Nicholas Lotito, her sister, Madeline Harte. She worked for 37 years as a Customer Service Representative for Becton Dickinson Pharmaceutical Co, East Rutherford retiring in 1993, then as a business administrator for Pizzaria Uno Corporate, Lyndhurst for 10 years retiring in 2003. Annette was an avid animal lover, who rescued many dogs, including her beloved Teddy, who recently crossed over The Rainbow Bridge. She supported s and many veteran's organizations. Survived by her dear sister, Marie Olsen and aunt to six nieces and nephews, Annette's home was always open to her family and friends and she will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1 to 5 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9AM. Funeral Service begins 10AM. Interment, Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annette's memory to Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071