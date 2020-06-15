Sister Annette Marie Lucchese, OSF



Ringwood - Sister Annette Marie Lucchese, OSF, 78 died at home in Ringwood NJ, on Saturday June 13, 2020. In 1960 she entered the Franciscan Sisters of St. Francis of Ringwood, a congregation which later merged with the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.



Viewing today Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell and on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Relatives and friends will meet for a 12 noon funeral mass at St. Francis of Assisi 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Interment Gods Acre Cemetery, Ringwood.









