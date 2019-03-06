Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ First United Methodist Church
Hasbrouck, NJ
Annette "Netty" Mengel


Annette "Netty" Mengel

Yardley, PA - Annette "Netty" Mengel (nee Getty) 98, of Yardley, PA. formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Netty was born in Hasbrouck Heights to Ada and Russell Getty. During her 88 years in Hasbrouck Heights, she was an active participant in many local organizations including Christ First United Methodist Church, the Woman's Club, the Library Board, the Friendly Neighbors, the Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels and the REACH Program all in Hasbrouck Heights and the Hackensack Golf Club in Oradell. Beloved wife of sixty-two years to the late Theodore Mengel, Jr. Devoted mother of Christine (Harold) Manger of MD. and Judy Dallas of Yardley, PA. Loving grandmother of Justin (Anna) Manger and Brooke (Zach) Burroughs and great grandmother of Avery Burroughs, Emerson Burroughs and Julia Manger. Dear sister of the late Florence Kinney and Russell Getty. Aunt of Ann Getty, Donald Getty and Paul Mengel and cousin of Marion Sachdeva and Arlene Jonach. A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Christ First United Methodist Church in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 9th at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ First United Methodist Church 57 Burton Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604. CostaMemorialHome.com
