Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park , NJ
Annette Noga Obituary
Annette Noga

Elmwood Park - Annette Noga (nee Toscano) 89, of Elmwood Park formerly of Lodi passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Anthony and Rose Toscano. Before retiring, Annette was vice-president of the Bank of New York in Saddle Brook and previously she worked at the Elmwood Park branch. Annette was a past president of the Rotary Club in Saddle Brook and served on the Elmwood Park Library Board. Beloved wife of the late Frank Noga. Devoted mother of Kenneth Noga and his wife Mary Ellen and Kathleen Noga-Sutera and her husband Brian. Dear sister of the late Theresa Gugliotti. Sister-in-law of Vincent Gugliotti. Loving grandmother of Kenneth Frank Noga, Valerie Susan Noga-Keeney and her husband Richard and the late Christopher Sutera. Cherished great grandmother of Henry Paul Keeney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, November 13th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Leo's R.C. Church Elmwood Park at 10 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Tuesday, November 12th from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
