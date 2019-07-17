Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John R. C. Church
Annette Post


1928 - 2019
Annette Post Obituary
Annette Post

Palisades Park - Post, Annette nee: Vrankovic, age 90, of Palisades Park, on July 15, 2019. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and was Self Employed. Beloved wife of the late Murray Post. Devoted mother of Kenneth Post, Lawrence Post and Paul Post. The family will receive their friends on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
