|
|
Annette Wiener
Annette, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25th. Born in NYC on March 8, 1928, Annette grew up in the Bronx and met her future husband, Milton, shortly after his return from serving in WWII. Married at 19, Annette joined Milt in postwar Scotland, where they spent the next five years as he attended medical school and she studied art. Returning to the U.S., Annette and Milt settled in NJ where they raised three children. Annette was a strong, supportive and generous daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. Throughout her life, she maintained a bright outlook and sense of gratitude for her blessings. A unique combination of pragmatism, intelligence, caring, talent, and curiosity, Annette imparted rock-solid values to her family and was genuinely interested in the stories of everyone she met. She and Milt travelled the world, and in 2011 moved to Cedar Crest Village, where they enjoyed their rich network of friends, old and new, something that enriched Annette's life after the loss of Milt in 2014. Loving and beloved, she will be missed. Annette is survived by her sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandson: Judith (Gilbert) Nestel of Columbus, OH; Ellen (Jonathan) Golden of Scarsdale, NY; Joan Wiener (Stanley Schapiro) of Northampton, MA; David (Dana) Wiener of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren Katya, Liana, Sarah, Zachary, Daniel, and Jillian, and great-grandson Leo. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2:00PM in the Chapel at Cedar Crest Village, Pompton Plains, NJ. In memory of Annette, consider Mazon, a Jewish response to hunger (Mazon.org), or a . www.hellmanmemorial.com