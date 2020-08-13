Annie Bee Smith



Montclair - Annie Bee Smith, daughter of the late George Grigsby Smith and Margaret Ella (Robinson), was born on July 13, 1927 and entered into eternal life on August 9, 2020.



Annie Bee was a lifelong resident of Montclair, attending Montclair public schools, culminating in her graduation from Montclair High School in 1945.



She worked as a manager with the Bell Telephone System in both Newark and Cranford, NJ for 39 years and 9 months, retiring in 1985.



Annie Bee was predeceased by a brother, Herman Smith, and sisters Dorothy Tascoe and Marjory Chavies. She leaves to grieve a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks to her caregivers, Dorothy M. Barbour, Kellee Barnett and Tanie Bennett, who attended to Annie Bee's every need during the last three sunset years of her life.









