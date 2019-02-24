Services
Perry Funeral Home
34 Mercer St
Newark, NJ 07103
(973) 824-9201
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clear View Baptist Church
314-20 Hobson Mercer Street
Newark, NJ
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Clear View Baptist Church
314-20 Hobson Mercer Street
Newark, NJ
Newark - Date & Time: Monday, February 25, 2019 -11:00AM. Place: Clear View Baptist Church, 314-20 Hobson Mercer Street, Newark, New Jersey. Viewing: Monday, February 25, 2019 - [email protected] Interment: Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, New Jersey.

She leaves to mourn: one granddaughter, Jocelyn Mallory; one great granddaughter, Rebecca Mallory; siblings, Sallie Sims Peake, Katherine Ferguson and Furman Sims; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sims; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

