Annie Bell Gould
Newark - Date & Time: Monday, February 25, 2019 -11:00AM. Place: Clear View Baptist Church, 314-20 Hobson Mercer Street, Newark, New Jersey. Viewing: Monday, February 25, 2019 - [email protected] Interment: Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, New Jersey.
She leaves to mourn: one granddaughter, Jocelyn Mallory; one great granddaughter, Rebecca Mallory; siblings, Sallie Sims Peake, Katherine Ferguson and Furman Sims; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sims; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
