Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
First Street at Berdan Place
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
First Street at Berdan Place (Lois "Sissie" Braithwaite Place)
Hackensack, NJ
Paterson -

Annie L. of Paterson on February 28, 2019 Beloved mother of Wanda Larkin, Gloria Wood, Annie Poindexter (Kint), Ruth Diarra and Hilton Blizzard Jr. (Joni). Sister of Marion Mayes, Mattie Hinton, Shirley Mayes. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services Saturday, March 9, 11AM at New Hope Baptist Church First Street at Berdan Place (Lois "Sissie" Braithwaite Place) Hackensack. Visitation 9-11AM Saturday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street Hackensack .
