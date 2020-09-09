Annina Ciampittiello
Lyndhurst - Ciampittiello, Annina(nee Sergio),86, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominick Ciampittiello. Loving mother of the late Danny Ciampittiello (Shelley), Mary Ann Lynch (Charles), and Isolina Herrmann. Cherished grandmother of Mark, David, Johnny, Andrew, and Nicole. Dear sister of Nick Sergio, Aurora Tartaglia, and Mimma Sansotta. Annina was born in San Pietro in Valle, Italy. Her family was her life. She loved her dogs as well as to cook and take care of her garden. Funeral Mass Friday 11AM St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, New Jersey. Donations may be made to Happy Tails Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 143, Paramus, NJ 07653 Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com