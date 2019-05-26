|
|
Annunziata Parisi
Elmwood Park - Annunziata Parisi (nee Fasolo) 72, of Elmwood Park, died on Thursday May 23rd, 2019. Born in Italy, she came to the United States living in Paterson before settling in Elmwood Park for the past 33 years.
Beloved wife of Santo, loving mother of Joseph, his wife Jennifer, Frank, his wife Natalie and Tina Luisa, proud grandmother of Isabella, Joseph, Jr., Luca and Anna, also survived by 3 brothers and 3 sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. www.patrickjconte.com