Antal "Tony" Hungler
Haledon - Antal "Tony" Hungler, age 84 of Haledon passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Antal was born and raised in Hungary and came to the United States in 1957 settling in Paterson. He lived in Prospect Park for many years until moving to Haledon in 2002. Antal held various positions for ACME Meats in Paterson for more than ten years. He learned the trade of painting and founded H&F Painting Company in Prospect Park in 1970. He owned this business until his retirement in 2002. Antal enjoyed bowling, singing, and gardening. He was a parishioner of St Paul's RC Church in Prospect Park for many years and cherished nearly fifty years of marriage to his wife Barbara until her passing in 2011. His greatest passion was for his family, he touched the lives of many people and will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Antal is survived by two daughters; Kristine Len of Pompton Lakes, and Barbara Cakl of Wayne, two sons; Antal Hungler and his wife Tracy of Saddle Brook, and Matyas Hungler of Yuma, AZ, five grandchildren; Kristina and her husband Yuda, Erika, Andrea, Rachel, and Jessica, and one great grandchild; Genevieve. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Hungler in 2011, as well as his brothers and sisters.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Rd, Wayne. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22 at 10AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Antal's name to Holy Name Medical Center, Villa Marie Claire, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458.
