Ante (Tony) Radovich

Ante (Tony) Radovich Obituary
Ante (Tony ) Radovich

Cliffside Park - Ante (Tony ) Radovich, of Cliffside Park, NJ It is with great sadness that the family of Ante Radovich announces his passing on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Ante will be lovingly remembered by his children, Tom Joseph (Janet), and JoAnn as well as by his grandchildren Megan and Jonathan. Ante was predeceased by his wife Vesela. Orginally from Vir, Croatia he enjoyed his retirement vacationing in his native land along with his wife. Due to the pandemic the family will observe a private service. Arrangements by the Konopka Funeral Home,9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen NJ
