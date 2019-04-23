Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church
Twp. of Washington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony O'Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony And Ann O'Boyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony And Ann O'Boyle Obituary
Anthony and Ann O'Boyle

Washington - Anthony Francis James "Bud" O'Boyle, Jr. 90 passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 and Ann May O'Boyle, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 20, both of Twp. of Washington, NJ. Anthony was the son of Anthony and Anna O'Boyle, and Ann May was the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Hugel. They are the parents of Barry and his wife Maura, Kenneth and his wife Tracey, Tracy Crowhurst, Mary Cerami and her husband Sandy. They are predeceased by their son, Patrick. Loving grandparents of Corinne, Lindsey, Sean, Beth, Katie, Emily, Patrick and Anna. Anthony is the brother of Joan, Martin, Peggy, Nora and Pat. He is predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Catherine and his brother John. Ann is the sister of Elsa, Elaine and Joan. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, April 24 from 3-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating the lives and faith of both Anthony and Ann will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Thursday, April 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in both Anthony and Ann's names to the , or the Veteran's Home of Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now