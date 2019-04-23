|
Anthony and Ann O'Boyle
Washington - Anthony Francis James "Bud" O'Boyle, Jr. 90 passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 and Ann May O'Boyle, 80, passed away on Saturday, April 20, both of Twp. of Washington, NJ. Anthony was the son of Anthony and Anna O'Boyle, and Ann May was the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Hugel. They are the parents of Barry and his wife Maura, Kenneth and his wife Tracey, Tracy Crowhurst, Mary Cerami and her husband Sandy. They are predeceased by their son, Patrick. Loving grandparents of Corinne, Lindsey, Sean, Beth, Katie, Emily, Patrick and Anna. Anthony is the brother of Joan, Martin, Peggy, Nora and Pat. He is predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Catherine and his brother John. Ann is the sister of Elsa, Elaine and Joan. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, April 24 from 3-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating the lives and faith of both Anthony and Ann will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Thursday, April 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in both Anthony and Ann's names to the , or the Veteran's Home of Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com