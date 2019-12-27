|
|
Anthony Antonelli
Wyckoff - ANTONELLI, Dr. Anthony, DDS, PA - 82, of Wyckoff and Delray Beach, Florida passed away on December 27, 2019. Born in Paterson on March 27, 1937 to the late James and Josephine (nee Caporella) Antonelli. He married Maureen (nee Hughes) Antonelli on January 6, 1962 and lived in Hawthorne before moving to Wyckoff 47 years ago.
Dr. Antonelli was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson Dental School and interned at the Medical Center of Newark, New Jersey. Before retirement he had a dental practice in North Haledon for 44 years. He was Past President of his Dental School Alumni and recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award. He was Past President of the Passaic County Dental Society, a 25 year member of the Peer Review Committee, a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, the Dental Honor Society, a fellow member of the "Academy of General Dentistry", and a fellow member of the National Guard for over 10 years. Dr. Antonelli contributed to National and Dental Journals and was selected as one of the "Best Dentists in New Jersey" by his peers in New Jersey Monthly Magazine. Anthony was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church in Wyckoff since 1972.
Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hughes) Antonelli of Wyckoff.
Devoted father of Peter Antonelli of Tarrytown, NY, Michael Antonelli and his wife Caroline of Sparta and Robyn Crimmins and her husband Thomas of Mahwah.
Loving grandfather of Aidan, Alexa, Gavin, Logan, Julia and Mackenzie.
Dear brother of Ines Del Gaudio of Hawthorne.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 2-5 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Monday 10:15 am at the funeral home followed by an 11 am Mass at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, Wyckoff.
Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
