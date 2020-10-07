Anthony Bargellini
New Milford - Anthony Bargellini, 57 years old, of New Milford, New Jersey, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Englewood, Anthony was raised in Hackensack before moving to New Milford. He was a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School and went on to earn a BA in Italian and Philosophy graduating summa cum laude from Fordham University. His passion for music and opera led him to further his studies at the Manhattan School of Music.
He performed in numerous Ridgewood Gilbert and Sullivan productions, and for 20 years joyfully served in the choir and cantered at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark, NJ. He worked at the United States Postal Service in Harrington Park, NJ where he befriended many of his regular customers.
Anthony was predeceased by his late father Ralph Bargellini in 1974 and his stepfather Joseph Ricciardone in 2014. He is survived by his beloved mother Pauline (nee D'Alessio) Ricciardone whom he cared for and shared his whole heart and life with, his cherished brother Joseph Bargellini and his wife Susann Varano, his devoted sister Maria Rotondo and her husband John, his adored nieces Faith and Victoria Bargellini and his dear cousins Lucy Romano, Angelo Musto and Josephine Selvaggio. Anthony will be greatly missed as the family historian whose humorous story telling was at the center of every family gathering.
Visiting hours will be offered on Friday (tomorrow) from 4pm to 8pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic we are limited to 50 guests in the building at the same time and we ask everyone to please socially distance from one another. A funeral mass will be celebrated in Anthony's memory on Saturday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, Newark, NJ at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. For additional information please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com