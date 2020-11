Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony (Tony) Barila



Green Valley, AZ - Anthony (Tony) Barila Green Valley Arizona, age 77.



Born in Bagnara Calabra,Italy, moved to US in 1967 survived by his wife Deborah, his sister Maria Barila, brother Paul, sister Carmela Barone and various nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Nicholas Church at Brinkerhoff Ave in Palisades Park on Sat. Nov 14, 2020 at 11AM









