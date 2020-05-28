Anthony Bellino
Lodi - Anthony was a lifelong Lodi resident. His Sicilian parents settled in Lodi in the early 1900's to live amongst their friends and relatives that also survived the arduous journey across the Atlantic. Born in 1921, he was one of five children and the youngest of three sons. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1938. Like many patriotic Italian Americans, all 3 sons volunteered for service in WWII. His oldest brother, James, served in General Patton's tank division. His brother Frank served in the Marines and participated in the Pacific theater in Saipan. On August 25, 1944, Anthony as a sergeant in the Army, participated in the liberation of Paris. Stationed there until the end of the war, he learned the language and French style cooking. He took deep pride in his wartime contribution. All three sons survived their WWII duty and returned to Lodi to live long and prosperous lives. A lifelong member and past president of both local DAV and VFW chapters. Anthony worked for the Bergen County Department of Weights and Measures and retired in 1991.
The last survivor of a great generation, Anthony is predeceased by his wife Frances. He is survived by these family members that will always honor the memory of a generation that dedicated themselves to provide the wonderful lives we now live; his children: Frank, Louise and her husband Rich; Anthony and his wife Debbie; his grandchildren: Allison, Dana, Christie, Richie, Robbie, Ryan, Kristine, Debbie, Cindy, Heather, Jonathan and Jack; and many beautiful great grandchildren.
Burial will be at St Francis cemetery in Lodi with a memorial service to be planned in the near future.
Arrangements by Hennessey Heights Funeral Home.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.