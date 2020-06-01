Anthony Bleskie
Clifton - Anthony "Tony" Bleskie 99 died May 31, 2020 Private funeral services will be held Friday under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home with burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. Andrew RC Church will be appreciated visit allwoodfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.