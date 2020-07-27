1/
Anthony Butto Jr.
Anthony Butto, Jr.

July 23, 2020

The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Anthony Butto, Jr., who passed away on Thursday, July 23rd. Brother Butto was initiated into Local Union 164 in 2001, and was an IBEW member for 19 years, living in Howell, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold from 9-10 am. Directly after visitation at 11:00 am, a funeral mass will be held at The Church of St. Gabriel in Marlboro Township. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Gabriel
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Memories & Condolences
