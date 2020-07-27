Anthony Butto, Jr.



July 23, 2020



The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Anthony Butto, Jr., who passed away on Thursday, July 23rd. Brother Butto was initiated into Local Union 164 in 2001, and was an IBEW member for 19 years, living in Howell, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold from 9-10 am. Directly after visitation at 11:00 am, a funeral mass will be held at The Church of St. Gabriel in Marlboro Township. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store