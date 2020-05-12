Anthony C. Galofaro
Clinton Township - formerly of Clifton, passed away May 9, 2020. Private interment services were held at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. A Memorial Service will be arranged in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation Hero Fund (www.st.baldricks.org). Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for the complete obituary.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.