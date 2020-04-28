|
Casale, Anthony (77) died peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 following a long illness. Anthony was born and raised in Paterson. At the time of his passing he had been a resident of Clifton for almost 30 years. His second home in Margate brought him enjoyment and relaxation. He was a talented hairdresser for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to NYC, the arts, casual and fine dining. Anthony was creative and shared his talents by helping others. He would see broken items as something he could fix for someone else to use someday. He was a generous person who gave of himself and his time.
He is predeceased by his parents Sebastian and Katherine (Rofrano) Casale, and his partner of over 40 years, Joseph Ruggirello. He is survived by his loving and devoted sisters, Angela Casale and Andrea Casale, brother-in-law Henry Velez MD, nephew Daniel, his spouse Miriam and their children Raziel and Delaney. Anthony also leaves behind many loving cousins and friends.
At this time there cannot be a public service. A celebration of Anthony's life may be held in the future.
Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to littlesistersofthepoor.org.
