Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Casale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Casale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Casale Obituary
Casale, Anthony (77) died peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 following a long illness. Anthony was born and raised in Paterson. At the time of his passing he had been a resident of Clifton for almost 30 years. His second home in Margate brought him enjoyment and relaxation. He was a talented hairdresser for over 50 years. He enjoyed going to NYC, the arts, casual and fine dining. Anthony was creative and shared his talents by helping others. He would see broken items as something he could fix for someone else to use someday. He was a generous person who gave of himself and his time.

He is predeceased by his parents Sebastian and Katherine (Rofrano) Casale, and his partner of over 40 years, Joseph Ruggirello. He is survived by his loving and devoted sisters, Angela Casale and Andrea Casale, brother-in-law Henry Velez MD, nephew Daniel, his spouse Miriam and their children Raziel and Delaney. Anthony also leaves behind many loving cousins and friends.

At this time there cannot be a public service. A celebration of Anthony's life may be held in the future.

Donations in Anthony's memory can be made to littlesistersofthepoor.org.

Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Ave., Clifton. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -